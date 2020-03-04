5 children, 13 adults killed in Putnam County tornado

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five children and 13 adults were killed when a tornado tore through Putnam County early Tuesday morning.
Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter released the names of the victims Wednesday morning:
- Jessica Clark – Female in 30s
- Amanda Cole – 34-year-old female
- Hattie Collins – 3 to 4-year-old female
- Dawson Curtis – 6 to 7-year-old female
- Terry Curtis – 54 year old male
- Joshua Kimberlin – Male in 30s
- Sawyer Kimberlin – 2 to 3-year-old male
- Erin Kimberlin – Female in 30s
- Todd Koehler – Male in 50s
- Sue Koehler – Female in 50s
- Patricia Lane – 67-year-old female
- Leisha Littenberry – 28-year-old female
- Harlan Marsh – 4 to 5-year-old male
- Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick – 12 to 13 year old female
- Keith Selby – Male
- Cathy Selby – Female
- Jamie Smith – 30 to 35-year-old female
- Stephanie Fields – Female in 30s
While the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency initially reported a death toll of 19 in the county, that number was reduced Tuesday night when the agency determined one of the deaths was not storm-related.
Emergency officials released a list Tuesday night of approximately 80 people who were “unaccounted for.” Hours later, that list was reduced to about 18 people.
The Putnam County sheriff said they had at least once instance of looting in the community. He explained a person, who did not live in the area, was looking through a damaged apartment complex for prescription pills.