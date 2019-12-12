4th escaped Nashville teen captured in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The fourth teen who escaped a Nashville Juvenile Detention facility has been captured.

TBI said Brandon Caruthers is in custody.

Decorrius Wright, Morris Marsh, Brandon Caruthers, and Calvin Howse all managed to escape from the facility on Nov. 30.

Two former employees were also charged Wednesday night.

Wright is charged in the shooting death of 24-year-old musician Kyle Yorlets on Torbett Street in February. Marsh is suspected of killing Charles Easley, 19, on Lemont Drive in April.

Caruthers and Howse have armed robbery and gun possession charges in their criminal history. Caruthers had been transferred to adult court on an Aug. 2018 armed robbery case from Apache Trail in South Nashville. Howse was last arrested Nov. 21 on Dickerson Pike on charges of auto theft and gun possession.

