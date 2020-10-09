45th annual Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair going on now through Oct. 25

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The annual Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair is back for its 45th year.

The fall craft fair is offering more than 200 booths featuring works from artisans and craftspeople from across the country.

The fair is open each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Oct. 25 at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

Social distancing will be enforced at the fair and masks are required. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up around the convention center as well.

Admission is $10. Children ages 12 and under are free.

