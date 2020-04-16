4-year-old Chattanooga child dies from injuries sustained from tornado

4-year-old Grayson Meadows and his father Mikey have been hospitalized with serious injuries after family members say a tornado ripped through their home in East Brainerd. (Image used with permission of mother Danyelle Singleton via WTVC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have announced that a 4-year-old child in Chattanooga died from injuries caused by an Easter tornado that rampaged the region in the middle of the night.

The death, confirmed Wednesday by the Chattanooga Fire Department, now brings the number of fatalities caused by the tornado to four.

The fire department did not release any further information about the child.

Gov. Bill Lee visited Chattanooga Tuesday to survey the damage, which along with fatalities, injured dozens and destroyed hundreds of buildings.