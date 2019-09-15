4 houseboats sink after Middle TN marina boat explosion, 1 injured

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews battled a fire at a Stewart County Marina after a boat explosion, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA says the Leatherwood Marina in Stewart County caught fire after a boat explosion Sunday morning.

Officials said the fire has been put out and one person was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

TWRA says four houseboats at the marina sank. They are warning citizens that there is a lot of debris in the water and to stay clear of the area.

No other information was released.