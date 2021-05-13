4 charged after ‘keef’ found during traffic stop in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four men were arrested on felony drug charges after investigators said they found “keef” during a traffic stop in South Nashville early Thursday morning.

An arrest warrant states Metro police stopped a white Dodge Charger on Nolensville Pike near Elysian Fields Road because the vehicle had an illegal license plate cover that prevented officers from seeing it in its entirety.

Kyaw Da (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Paw Law (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Eh Maung (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Sa Mo (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When officers approached the car, they said they could smell marijuana coming from inside.

During a search of the car, the police report reveals they found one pound of marijuana under the driver’s seat, along with a plastic jar containing concentrated THC from finely ground marijuana, known as “keef” or “cannabis crystal.”

There were also boxes of plastic bags used to store smaller amounts of marijuana, according to investigators.

Court documents identify the four people in the vehicle as Kyaw Da, Paw Law, Eh Maung and Sa Mo.

All four men, who are in their 20s, were arrested on charges of felony drug possession.

They were booked into the Metro jail Thursday morning and each held on a $1,500 bond.