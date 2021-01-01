32,000 pounds of canned goods unloaded after Knox Co. crash on Interstate 40 New Year’s Eve

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation and other first responders were working New Year’s Eve to help unload the cargo of an overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 East near mile marker 394.

According to TDOT’s Mark Nagi, the cargo was that of 32,000 pounds of canned goods.

The overturned tractor-trailer initially had two eastbound lanes blocked (of three lanes); traffic was reduced to one lane as crews worked the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(Photo: WATE)