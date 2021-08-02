3 injured after iceberg wall collapses at Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) —Three people were injured at Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge after an iceberg wall collapsed. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time and all three were taken to the hospital.

Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn, the owners, say the incident took place on Monday night.

“Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind. We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld.”

The attraction is closed at this time.