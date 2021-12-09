3 indicted after fatal fentanyl overdose in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people have been indicted after a 28-year-old man died from a drug overdose in a Murfreesboro apartment earlier this year.

Murfreesboro police reported Walter “Tommy” Bowen, 42, of Smyrna, Travis Stanley, 29, of Murfreesboro, and Madison Davis, 25, of Murfreesboro, were served the indictments on Nov. 24. All three were already in custody at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Walter Bowen (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Travis Stanley (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Madison Davis (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

The grand jury indicted the three on second-degree murder and 19 other charges in the death of Eric Mosher, who was found dead in his Greenland Drive apartment on April 22, 2021. There were drugs and a syringe near his body, according to Murfreesboro police, which reported the medical examiner ruled the cause of death was intoxication by fentanyl.

Bowen is being held on a $248,000 bond. A hearing is set Dec. 14 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court. Stanley is being held on a $101,000 bond. A hearing is set Jan. 6 in Rutherford County Circuit Court. Davis is being held on a $105,000 bond. A hearing is also set Jan. 6 in circuit court.

Anyone with information related to the three indicted individuals is asked to contact Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division Detective Jacob Fountain at 629201-5525.