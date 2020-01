FINCASTLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck near the Tennessee-Kentucky line on Monday afternoon.

According to the USGS, it happened at 2:12 p.m. near the Fincastle, Powell Valley, and Speedwell communities in Campbell County, about 32 miles north of Knoxville.

Hundreds of people in the Knoxville area have reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.

The USGS says it happened about 22 miles underground.