29-year-old man arrested after riding school bus to East Tenn. high school

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 29-year-old man has been charged with criminal aggravated trespassing after allegedly riding a school bus to Grainger County High School on August 10.

According to the arrest report, a Grainger County Sheriff’s deputy was called to the main office at Grainger County High School. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke to Juan Purkey, who told him he had ridden a school bus to the school.

The Grainger County Superintendent, James Atkins, said, “Safety is of the utmost importance.” The 29-year-old allegedly made his way to the cafeteria and was taken to the office at 8 a.m. where the deputy found him. The school was placed on a soft lockdown.

Purkey is not a student at the high school, nor did he have permission from anyone to be on school property. To that, he also had no lawful purpose to be on school property during school hours.

On August 2, Purkey was informed by a deputy, and an assistant principal at the school to not be on school property since he wasn’t a student. He was also told that if he came to school he would be charged with criminal trespass.