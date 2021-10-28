21 attorneys general pen letter to Biden administration calling vaccine mandates ‘not workable’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery along with 20 other attorneys general have called on the Biden administration to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

According to a release from Slatery’s office, President Joe Biden’s executive order on COVID-19 vaccine mandates ordered federal departments and agencies to include in contracts a clause that requires all contractors and subcontractors to institute certain COVID-19 safety protocols.

The release states that following the president’s executive order, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force issued guidance that imposed a vaccination mandate which the letter says “is more expansive than the president’s executive order.”

The release goes on to call the guidance “internally inconsistent” and “at odds with actions taken elsewhere in the federal government.”

Slatery said that the federal contractor mandate was “not workable.”

“It is inconsistent with other federal COVID-19 guidelines, fails to account for industry-specific factors, and imposes unduly broad obligations unrelated to protecting people working on federal contracts,” Slatery said.

In addition to Slatery, other attorneys general who signed the letter included those from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The letter can be read in its entirety by clicking here.