2021 Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled, will return in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The coronavirus pandemic already canceling events for next year, including Knoxville’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade.
Organizers say the 2021 Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day and Cel-O’bragh-tion has been canceled, adding they decided to cancel the parade out of an abundance of caution and health concerns.
The 2020 edition was canceled in mid-March amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The parade is set to return in March of 2022.
- Trillium Gap Trail in the Smokies reopening fully after 2-year reconstruction
- Oprah on the cheap: 10 ‘favorite things’ that won’t break the bank
- Wreath laying ceremony held at Mountain Home National Cemetery in honor of Veterans Day
- Ohio man dies after no one answers 911 call
- Ballad Health: Record number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported Tuesday