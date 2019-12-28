2020-21 photo contest underway for Tennessee Wildlife magazine calendar

TENNESSEE (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2020-21 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar issue.

According to a TWRA press release from, all interested photographers are asked to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee.

The photos will be reviewed for publication in the annual calendar edition of Tennessee Wildlife, which is the summer issue, the release detailed. Photographers will receive a cash stipend of $60 if a photo of theirs is selected for the calendar edition.

The deadline for entries is on March 21, 2020.

Requirements for submissions include that photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted on a CD. They must be sized to print no smaller than 8-1/2×11 and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch, the release said.

Online submission can be made here.

If submitting a physical copy, photographers must be sure to provide their name, address, phone number, and e-mail address with their disk, the release detailed. Disks cannot be returned.

Entries may be mailed to Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Issue, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

Tennessee Wildlife is the official magazine for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Subscription rates are $10 for one year, $17 for two years and $25 for three years, the release concluded.