KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify several people suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of electronics from a Knoxville Walmart.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say four people entered a locked electronics at the Walmart on Walbrook Drive and removed $20,000 of Apple products around 6 a.m. Friday, May 20.

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers began operating in May of 2021 and has received over 2,000 tips since then, leading to over 50 arrests and $11,950 in reward money distributed to tipsters.