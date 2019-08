(WATE)- A monstrous new trio of rides is now open at the Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge.

Centered at the Tower Shops, the Mountain Monster will feature three rides from a 200-foot tower overlooking the Smoky Mountains.

All three high-speed attractions operate from a single 190-foot tower where riders with drop, dive and dangle at the center of the growing entertainment complex.

Tickets start at $15. The ride will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.