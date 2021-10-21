$20 bill found in son’s car after fatal crash returned to Knoxville family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing $20 bill has now been returned to a Knoxville student.

The bill belonged to his older brother Jefferson Williford. On May 2, 2018, Williford was killed when he was turning onto Clinton Highway when another car hit him. The $20 bill was one of the few belongings his family was able to recover from the crash.

That’s why when he lost his wallet in early October he was devastated. The bill has now been returned. His mother Melissia Cooper Green shared with sister station WATE that on Monday afternoon, a young man at Central High School came up to her son and said “I believe this belongs to you” and handed him his lost wallet which had the $20 bill inside.

The bill had a personal message on the back which reads, “My son’s last dollar he had with him Jefferson ‘Jeff’ May 2nd, 2018, 11:06.”