NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead at Parkwood Park Sunday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Vailview Drive at approximately 7:09 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 for reports of gunfire.

(Source: WKRN)

According to Metro police, once officers arrived at the scene they located two deceased males near the entrance of the park.

At this time, officials have identified the deceased males to be 23-year-old Quinatarius Newbell and 19-year-old Keianthony Newbell.

Officials say the victims are brothers who lived near the park. Officers are now pursuing leads to determine what led to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

No additional information has been released about this ongoing death investigation.