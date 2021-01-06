2 Nashville Subway employees vaccinated to prevent waste of excess doses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two sandwich artists working at a Subway restaurant in Nashville were administered the COVID-19 vaccine while on the job to prevent the doses from going to waste.

Brian Todd, a spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department said health department nurses had completed vaccinating patients at a clinic on South Tenth Street in mid-December. They had a vial with two doses left and did not want to throw them out, Todd explained.

As the nurses were driving back to the Lentz Public Health Center on Charlotte Avenue, Todd said they passed by an open Subway restaurant, the location of which was not disclosed, and stopped in to ask the two employees if they wanted to get vaccinated.

The nurses administered the vaccine to the employees in the restaurant, according to Todd. The two employees will later be given the second dose.