2 more Tennessee counties quarantined for destructive beetle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Tennessee counties have been placed in quarantine after a beetle that kills emerald ash trees was found there earlier this month.

Tennessee agriculture officials say Hickman and Dickson counties have joined 63 other counties under state and federal quarantine for the emerald ash borer.

The quarantine bars the movement outside the county of firewood, ash nursery stock, ash timber, and other material that can spread the beetle.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says signs of the beetle include a thin canopy or yellow foliage on the tree, small holes through the bark of the tree, or shoots growing from roots or a tree trunk.