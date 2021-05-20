2 men indicted in Nashville nurse’s murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men accused in the murder of St. Thomas nurse Caitlyn Kaufman have been indicted.

Kaufman was shot and killed along Interstate 440 as she was on her way to work December 3.

Metro police arrested 21-year-old Devaunte Hill in East Nashville on December 11 and 28-year-old James Cowan was arrested at the Hickory Hollow Place apartments on January 12.

On May 19, both Hill and Cowan were indicted on one count of first-degree murder. According to investigators, road rage appeared to be what led to the shooting.

In addition, Cowan’s girlfriend, Dimeneshia Carter, is accused of harboring him during the investigation. When Carter was questioned, police said she acknowledged staying with Cowan and providing him transportation, despite knowing that he had been added to the state’s list of most wanted fugitives. Carter was booked into Metro jail on January 12.