2 Knoxville Police cruisers collide during pursuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two KPD cruisers were involved in a non-injury crash Thursday evening during a pursuit.
KPD spokesman Scott Erland said Thursday the crash occurred in the area of Sutherland Avenue and Middlebrook Pike.
What led up to the crash, Erland said, was a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that had possible links to other recent crimes.
One KPD officer was engaged in a pursuit on Sutherland Avenue of the stolen vehicle and when a second officer responded to assist in the pursuit, the two KPD cruisers crashed into one another with one of the cruisers pushing into the vehicle of a third vehicle unrelated to the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle continued to flee following the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
