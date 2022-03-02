LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Several emergency crews responded to the crash involving a train just north of Athens Wednesday morning.

An official with Elkmont Fire and EMS confirmed two people were killed in the crash. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed the two men were from Tennessee.

ALEA troopers identified one of the men as Edgardo V Pacheco, 54, of La Vergne, Tennessee. An 18-year-old also died in the crash.

Alabama Law Enforcement Troopers told News 19 that the call came in around 5 a.m. According to the Elkmont officials, a box truck driving north on I-65 fell off the overpass and onto the tracks near Roberts Road. The train collided with the truck.

Alabama Department of Transportation officials arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. to investigate the damage to the overpass.

ALEA will be handling the investigation and said it is in its very early stages.

News 19 will update the story as more information becomes available.