20-acre wildfire 40% contained in Wears Valley, one structure damaged and one minor injury reported

A wildfire in Wears Valley is seen along Little Cove Road in a photo taken by Amie Landry

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the 20-acre wildfire in the Wears Valley area of Sevier County is 40% contained. One structure had been damaged and there was one minor injury reported by Assistant County Mayor Perrin Anderson.

Around 100 firefighters around East Tennessee have responded to this fire and will continue to work throughout the night.

The call of the fire came in around 2:30 p.m., and fire crews arrived to find a fast-moving wildfire.

Tennessee Department of Agriculture reports they have 17 personnel, two dozers, and two engines on site as well.

🔥 Little Cove Rd Fire – Sevier Co.

Downs Farms Subdivision

20 acres; 40% contained

One structure damaged; one minor injury

100 firefighters from multiple agencies.

TDF assisting with 17 personnel, 2 dozers, 2 engines

Unified command with Sevier Co.

EARLIER: 2 homes burned, others evacuated in Wears Valley as wildfire grows

Two homes and about 75 acres have burned in Wears Valley as crews work to extinguish a brush fire that began along Little Cove Road this afternoon.

Homes have been evacuated along Alf Ownby Road, Wears Mountain Lane, Autumn View Way and others in that area, according to Sevier County dispatch. Some homes in the Dogwood Farms subdivision are also evacuated, according to Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan.

Witnesses describe the fire as being “several acres.”

The Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire website reports a 20-acre fire that is 40% contained as of 5:45 p.m.

Crews from Seymour, Catons Chapel and other departments from across Sevier County are assisting. McClanahan says his crews from Blount County are assisting as well.

The fire is near the same area that burned in the 2016 wildfires.

No word yet on what might have caused the fire.



