2 dogs found shot to death, wrapped in Christmas lights in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two dogs were found shot to death and wrapped in Christmas lights.

Rocky and Willow were reported missing earlier this month by their owner, Amanda Justice. She said the two had disappeared from the Neptune community, northwest of Ashland City on Nov. 14.

Cheatham County Animal Control said Rocky and Willow were found Monday night in the Chapmansboro area. They had been fatally shot and placed back-to-back, wrapped in Christmas lights and holly brush, according to the shelter.

Rocky & Willow (Courtesy: Amanda Justice)

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the person or persons responsible for the killings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341 or Cheatham County Animal Control at 615-792-3647.