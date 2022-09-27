PLEASANT HILL, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people early Monday morning at a senior living facility.

Deputies responded to a Pleasant Hill home on Main Street just before 8 a.m., “on a call of two people deceased from gunshot wounds,” the law enforcement agency wrote on social media.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office social media post said the preliminary investigation suggests a murder-suicide. Identities of the deceased have been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to Uplands Village, the victim moved in a week ago to the memory care assisted living neighborhood and died from gunshot wounds that led to her death and her husband’s suicide.

In a statement, the senior living community said they offer their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims.

We grieve this loss and extend our deepest condolences to family and friends. The safety of our residents is our first concern. We take all matters of this nature seriously. Uplands Village

The incident remains under investigation by the Cumberland County Sherriff’s Office. Uplands Villages is looking into counseling for residents and staff.