2 charged with stealing from building damaged in downtown Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men have been arrested after police said they stole copper pipes and wiring from a downtown Nashville building damaged in the Christmas Day bombing.

Online court records show Richard Crawford, 59, and Walter Crawford, 53, were charged Friday with burglary, theft and vandalism.

Metro police responded around 7 a.m. Friday to a building on First Avenue North near Church Street, damaged by the Nashville bombing, where there had been multiple thefts of copper pipe and wiring, according to an arrest warrant.

A police report states videos and images showed the men leaving the area late Thursday night or early Friday morning, pulling a black metal cart full of what appeared to be wiring covered by a bag.

Officers went to a homeless camp on Anthes Drive, where they said they located the suspects, along with a cart containing a large amount of burnt copper wiring.

When the suspects were questioned, the warrant alleges they admitted to taking it from a building on First Avenue North. They reportedly told detectives they went through a hole in the fence and climbed over a pile of bricks to the get the copper.

Police said the building containing the copper was one of dozens damaged by Anthony Warner, when he detonated a bomb inside of an RV on Christmas morning, killing himself, and causing extensive damage in the area of Second Avenue.

The Crawford men were arrested and remained in the Metro jail on a $21,000 bond. Their relationship to one another was not immediately disclosed by investigators.

Booking photos for the men have not been released.