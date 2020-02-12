2.7 magnitude earthquake reported north of Knoxville Wednesday afternoon

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An earthquake was reported in Campbell County, north of Knoxville on Tuesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS reports the earthquake was a 2.7 in magnitude.

The earthquake was almost 22 miles deep and occurred just around 12:30 p.m.

Photo: USGS

The USGS reports it was recorded north of the Powell River and Cedar Creek, right along State Route 63.

