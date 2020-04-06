2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded in Monroe County

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning under Monroe County near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded 12 miles east-southeast of Tellico Plains around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
The quake was recorded at a depth of almost nine miles.
Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.
- Susan G. Komen’s Virtual Race for the Cure
- Augusta National Golf Club targeting November for Masters Tournament
- Domtar idling Kingsport mill for three months, laying off 300 employees
- NCDHHS: 2,870 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, 33 deaths across state
- Virginia Creeper Trail temporarily shuts down after overcrowding on trail during virus spread