NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The Tennessee Titans are expected to receive a six-figure fine this week for COVID-19 protocol violations, according to a release from the NFL.

NFL officials said this comes as a result of a review by the NFL and NFL Players Association. Sources say the Titans are expected to be fined either $300,000 or $350,000 dollars for these infractions. Those include instances of failure to comply with requirements such as wear masks as well as insufficient communication regarding workouts outside their facility.