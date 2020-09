TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 2.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded near Tellico Plains, Tennessee on Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS reports the earthquake was detected at 1:20 p.m. about five miles from Tellico Plains.

The earthquake had a depth of 6.65 miles.

Tellico Plains is east of Athens and Cleveland, Tennessee close to the North Carolina state line.

You can find more information on the earthquake by clicking here.