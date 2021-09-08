18-year-old Tennessee woman charged after man attacked during Snapchat meet-up

The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old woman has been charged after a man planned to meet with her at a home in West Nashville on Snapchat, according to an arrest warrant.

Taylor Prince was booked in the Metro jail just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Prince is charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Her bond is $75,000.

Last week, Metro police charged a teenager suspected suspected of attacking and robbing a man who showed up at a home on 40th Avenue North near Boyd Park to meet Prince.

Officers said the victim arrived around 2 p.m. on August 4 to the residence on 40th Avenue North near Boyd Park, where he entered the bedroom, and was attacked by several people.

The warrant states that the robbers, one of which was armed with a stun gun and hammer, went through his pockets, grabbed his phone and forced him to use the app, Cash App, to send them an estimated $750. A majority of the transaction was declined.

The robbers covered the victim’s head with clothing, placed him in his vehicle, and drove him around town, according to the police report. They then reportedly dropped him off seven miles away near Napier Elementary School, and left him there.

Hugo Tabora (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Deyton Farless (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Michael Barlow (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the victim’s stolen vehicle was later located by Baxter police in Putnam County.

The warrant states 18-year-old Deyton Farless was later questioned and told detectives that he was driving the victim’s vehicle on the day of the crime.

Farless was booked into the Metro jail Friday morning on charges of kidnapping and robbery.

Online court records show Michael Barlow and Hugo Tabora, both 18 years old, face the same charges in the case. They were jailed on Aug. 13, nearly ten days after the attack.