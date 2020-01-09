18-year-old charged with murder in fatal Pigeon Forge stabbing

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – An 18-year-old is facing murder and assault charges after a woman was fatally stabbed at a diner in Pigeon Forge on Wednesday.

Gabriel Enrique Turcios, 18, of Sevierville has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault after a fatal stabbing at the Sunliner Diner in Pigeon Forge.

Pigeon Forge police were called to the restaurant just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday for a stabbing in the back parking lot. The female was transported by ambulance to LeConte Medical Center and was later flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she passed away from her injuries.

When officers arrived, Turcios had fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away.

