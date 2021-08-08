17-year-old killed in shooting at Lonsdale Homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Knoxville Police officers responded to a deadly shooting in the area of Minnesota Avenue and Pascal Drive.

Officers found two males and one female suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of lot D of Lonsdale Homes. All three were taken to UT Medical Center. A 17-year-old male from Knoxville was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two victims were identified as Tricia Fisher, 29, and Anthony Taylor, 25. According to KPD, at least two residences and one car were also struck by gunfire.

At this time KPD has not released any suspect information. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips.