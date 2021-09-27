16-year-old girl killed in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and another wounded in a shooting in South Nashville Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Eckhart Drive in the Paragon Mills neighborhood around 8 p.m.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported Ja’niya Birdsong, 16, was killed and her 17-year-old relative was wounded when a dispute between the two girls and several young men ended in gunfire.

The 17-year-old’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening. No additional information was immediately released.

