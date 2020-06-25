16-year-old dies after falling 120 feet from scaffolding at East Nashville construction site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old construction worker died after falling from scaffolding at a construction site in East Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

Gustavo Enrique Ramirez (Source: Submitted)

Metro Police said Gustavo Enrique Ramirez from Springfield fell 120 feet to the ground at the La Quinta Inn job site located at 315 Interstate Drive.

His 18-year-old brother was on the scaffolding with him when he said he heard a noise, turned around, and saw his brother fall, according to Metro Police.

Detectives did not see a safety harness on the victim. A representative from the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene.

Metro Police reported Ramirez was a part-time employee of Cortez Plastering, a subcontractor on the new hotel project.

Ramirez’s death has been classified by Metro Police as an accident. No additional information was released.

Construction company D.F. Chase, Inc. released a statement regarding Ramirez’s death on Wednesday evening: