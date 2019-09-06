16-year-old Claiborne County High School student killed in pedestrian fatality

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was killed when she was hit by a van early Friday, the Tazewell Police Chief said.

The fatality happened on State Hwy. 33 in front of Catdaddys Market at 6:32 a.m. Killed was Katelyn Cunliffe, a Claiborne County High School student who lived nearby.

“We can not begin to put into words the heaviness surrounding our community today,” Tazewell Police Chief Jeremy Myers said. “We grieve for the family of the victim and the other party involved in the crash.”

Myers has requested the Tennessee Highway Patrol conduct an investigation.

According to an investigation report by THP, the crash happened at 7:31 a.m. on North Broad Street in Tazewell.

A driver in a Dodge Caravan was travelling southbound, when the 16-year-old stepped into the lane of traffic of the van.

The vehicle then struck her, sending her approximately 150 feet, and the van then pulled to the right shoulder of the road just past the entrance to Old Town Grill, the THP report states.

As of right now, there are no charges or citations filed against the driver.

“We ask for prayers for the families involved, the Claiborne High School community,” the police chief said. “Please don’t forget the police officers, the dispatchers, the firefighters and emergency services workers and all who were involved in today’s events. The public has no idea the weight they carry in the service of their communities.”

The Claiborne County Sheriffs Office provided Chaplain Steve Ousley to assist both the family and first responders and students.

