15 pounds of marijuana disguised as gifts for children found in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traveler faces several charges after police said they found approximately 15 pounds of marijuana disguised as presents in his luggage at Nashville International Airport.

Airport police said a drug K-9 alerted officers Thursday to a grey hardshell suitcase on a United Airlines flight from Chicago.

Officers located the owner of the luggage, identified in a warrant as Adrian Kinzer, and said they obtained a warrant to search his bag.

Inside of the bag, police said they found two FedEx boxes, which Kinzer claimed were presents for his six and eight-year-old nieces. When investigators searched the boxes, they said they found eleven vacuum-sealed packages containing approximately 15 pounds of marijuana.

A warrant states police searched Kinzer’s vehicle, which was on airport property, and found drug paraphernalia used for drug sales, as well as a loaded handgun. Kinzer is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm, according to the police report.

Kinzer was booked into the Metro jail Thursday afternoon on charges of drug possession and being a felon in possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $15,000.

A booking photo for Kinzer was not immediately released by Metro police.