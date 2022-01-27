14 pounds of meth, $31,000 seized in search of Knox County home

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office displays 14 pounds of methamphetamine and $31,800 seized during a search warrant in Knoxville on Friday, Jan. 21

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A narcotics investigation by local law enforcement in Tennessee and Kentucky with federal assistance ended with the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine and thousands of dollars from a Knox County home.

Michael King. Photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 2161 Doug’s Way in Heiskell on Friday, Jan. 21, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators seized 14 pounds of methamphetamine; approximately $31,800 in cash; one handgun and other narcotics-related items.

Suspect Michael King, 44, was later taken into custody by KCSO during a traffic stop on two outstanding felony warrants.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office worked in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations, Middlesboro Police Department (KY), the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Ninth Judicial Task Force, a regional task force investigating drug activity in Loudon, Meigs, Morgan and Roane Counties.