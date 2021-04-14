$13.5M for Knoxville ballpark included in Gov. Lee’s administrative budget

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee’s 2021-2022 administrative budget proposal has now been amended to include millions of dollars to help fund the proposed Knoxville Sports Complex.

If passed, the state would contribute $13.5 million to the project. The project is being called a public-private partnership with state lawmakers considering a proposal that would offset public investment in a new stadium by collecting 1.5% of any sales tax generated within a quarter-mile of the center of the proposed $65 million ballpark.

Randy Boyd would donate the land and bring in the team from Sevier County. The sales tax capture bill also stipulates at least $100 million in investment take place within the zone surrounding the stadium.

A group bringing professional soccer to Knoxville said the team could play at the multi-use stadium.