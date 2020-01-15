11 charged in Middle Tennessee sex trafficking sting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly a dozen men from across Middle Tennessee have been arrested after a two-day undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Spring Hill.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, earlier this month, several advertisements were placed on websites known to be linked to commercial sex.
The focus of the investigation, which involved the TBI and Spring Hill police, was to identify people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with juveniles and adults.
A total of eleven men were arrested and booked into the Maury County jail on various charges.
Below is a compiled list of the men arrested, the city where they reside and their charges:
- Naveen Mogili, 35, of Franklin: Solicitation of a Minor
- Adam Weber, 36, of Franklin: Solicitation of a Minor
- Schelton Guffey, 27, of Tompkinsville, Ky: Solicitation of a Minor, Simple Possession of Schedule II
- Jordan Millican, 28, of McMinnville: Patronizing Prostitution
- Opey McGee, 39, of Nashville: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Daniel Crutcher, 19, of Unionville: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Raymond Adamson, 45, of Culleoka: Patronizing Prostitution
- James Talley, 36, of Pulaski: Patronizing Prostitution
- Thomas Davis, 72, of Columbia: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Mentor Ahmeti, 30, of Mt. Juliet: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Avery Whitehead, 33, of Antioch: Patronizing Prostitution (via citation)