10-year-old runs in honor of fallen TDOC administrator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday night, 10-year-old Zechariah Cartledge ran in honor of Debra Johnson, a long-time Tennessee Department of Correction employee who was killed on August 7th by Curtis Watson.

Zechariah, who was joined by officers and supporters, ran for one mile while carrying the Blue Line Flag in honor Johnson.

The manhunt for Watson continues.

Running to honor fallen Tennessee Department of Corrections Correctional Administrator Debra Johnson with a 1-mile run carrying the Blue Line flag. Posted by Running for Heroes on Friday, August 9, 2019

Friday’s run is the latest for Cartledge and his Running for Heroes organization. Zechariah runs to honor the lives of every fallen law enforcement officer and firefighter lost in the line of duty in 2018 and 2019.

In addition to honoring those lost in the line of duty, the organization is also working to raise $50,000 for the Tunnel to Towers foundation.

Last month, the 10-year-old ran for Officer John Anderson, the Metro Nashville Police officer who was killed after a car slammed into his patrol vehicle.