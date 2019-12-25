10-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Knoxville on Christmas Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 10-year-old boy has died after being hit by a pickup truck in East Knox County, according to Rural Metro.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a call just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, to Lyons Creek Baptist Church along Strawberry Plains Pike.

“Sheriff (Tom) Spangler is asking the public to please pray for the child and his family,” KPD spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said.

The boy was transported to UT Medical Center where he later died.

The incident is under investigation by The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit.