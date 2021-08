DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed when an SUV collided with a school bus in Dickson County Monday morning.

Dickson County Sheriff Tim Eads said the crash happened on Bowker Road near Highway 49.

The driver of the SUV was killed, according to the sheriff.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating and said no injuries were reported on the Dickson County school bus.

The crash remains under investigation.

