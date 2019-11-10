1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Memphis strip club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Memphis say a woman was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting at a strip club in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department said on Twitter that officers responded to a shooting inside the club early Sunday.

Police said a woman was found dead. Two male victims were in critical condition at a Memphis hospital while two other male victims had injuries that were not life threatening.

Police did not release details about a possible suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.