1 drowns in Hendersonville, divers recover body

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Divers recovered the body of a drowning victim in Hendersonville, Tennessee over the weekend, according to the Hendersonville Fire Department social media.

HFD officials said they were called out to the scene around 6 p.m. Friday for a possible drowning. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and Sumner County EMS also responded to the scene.

Members of the HFD dive team recovered the body of 52-year-old Jeremy Key, of Hendersonville, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers said Key left Creekwood Marina in a small jet-driven boat. He was seen by several witnesses operating in the area.

The boat was found later, unoccupied and going in circles. Hendersonville Police and Fire officials secured the vessel and said there were indications it may have hit a retaining wall.

Officers found Key’s body in 12-feet of water. A blood sample was taken for analysis and sent to the TBI. No autopsy will be performed per the Sumner County District Attorney.

The vessel will be held at the TWRA Stones River facility.

No other details were immediately released.