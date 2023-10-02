KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a fatal shooting involving deputies from Knox County.

According to KCSO, at 11:30 p.m. on October 1, 2023, the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Denver Lane off of Pellissippi Parkway in the Hardin Valley area. The TBI said deputies encountered “an armed individual” at the residence.

TBI said that the situation escalated and shots were fired by both the individual and “at least one of the deputies.” Matthew Logan Rose, 30, was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot while one of the officers was taken to UT Medical Center with very serious injuries.

“[Domestic calls are] one of the most dangerous calls that an officer will ever answer in their career,” said Kimberly Glenn, KCSO spokesperson, “Tonight’s a prime example of that. You never know what to expect, when you go to a call.”

Glenn went on the call the situation “very tragic” and said that the deputy is “fighting for his life.”

TBI is investigating what led to the situation escalating as well as the events leading up to the shooting.

“Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement,” reads a release from the TBI.

The transportation of the officer to the hospital led to a large police presence along I-40 and outside of UT Medical Center.

Several area law enforcement agencies and officials have offered prayers and support to KCSO.

Police officers risk their lives every single day to protect their communities. That grave reality was once again brought into sharp focus by last night’s incident on Denver Lane. My deepest prayers are with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and the family, friends and colleagues of the deputy who was wounded. Our department will do everything in our power to support KCSO as they navigate this tragedy. Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel

Last night a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and seriously wounded while responding to a call. Crystal and I are praying for this brave officer and the entire KCSO family. We often take law enforcement for granted and forget about the dangers they face. These men and women put their lives on the lines for us every day and night. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

