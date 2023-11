SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died after their vehicle was hit by a train near the Smyrna town square Monday morning.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of Front Street and Washington Street in the depot district.

Officials at the scene told News 2 that one person inside the vehicle has died from their injuries.

Traffic is closed in the immediate area and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

No additional information was immediately released.