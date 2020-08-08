1 arrested, 20 citations issued in Broadway mask enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police officers made an arrest and issued citations while enforcing the mask order on Broadway Friday night.

According to MNPD, a man was arrested for refusing to wear a mask and he also had an outstanding assault warrant. Officers also issued 20 citations to people who were not complying with the mask order.

Metro police said the enhanced mask enforcement initiative will continue Saturday afternoon and evening.