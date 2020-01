KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A small earthquake was recorded just over a mile from Knoxville on Monday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 1.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded around 3:50 a.m. across the Tennessee River from the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

USGS reports the earthquake was 5.34 miles in depth.

The USGS places the origin of the earthquake next to Mary Vestal Park.